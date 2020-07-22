WATCH LIVE: Trump holds coronavirus task force briefing

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to hold a press briefing Wednesday on the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The press briefing is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. EST.

Despite disarray in the Republican ranks, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was pushing Wednesday to unveil a draft COVID-19 aid package as the White House resists Democratic demands for more virus testing, state funding and housing eviction protections.

Key GOP senators revolted over the emerging effort as the price tag could quickly swell above $1 trillion. Conservative Republicans vowed to slow-walk passage of any bill. But pressure is mounting as the virus crisis deepens and a $600 weekly unemployment boost and housing relief comes to an end Friday.

Exasperated Democrats, who already passed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s more sweeping $3 trillion package, said time is running out for President Donald Trump and his GOP allies to act.

“We’re in a national crisis,” Senate Democrat leader Chuck Schumer insisted on the chamber floor.

“We’re still on the 20-yard line?” he said, referring to White House comments. “Where have the Republicans been?”

McConnell said little about the pandemic as he opened the Senate and the nation’s death toll topped 142,000, the outbreak delaying schools from opening in fall and forcing states to clampdown with new stay-home orders.

The White House negotiators, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Mark Meadows, the president’s acting chief of staff, made clear in private talks at the Capitol that the Trump administration opposes new spending on virus testing, housing aid or money for cash-strapped states.