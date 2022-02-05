COVID-19, Russia, rights: China hosts Olympics amid controversy

Hari Sreenivasan:

At the Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, three-time gold medal snowboarder Shaun White, who helped popularize the sport, announced this will be his last Olympics and that he is retiring.

The games this year are taking place against the backdrop of an ongoing pandemic, china's troubling human rights record and the country's strengthening relationship with Russia. The last time china hosted the Olympics was in the summer of 2008, since then its growth on the world stage has evolved.

For more, I spoke with Eva Dou, China Business and Economy Correspondent for the Washington Post.

So Eva, as the opening ceremonies get underway, what does China want to project to the world right now?