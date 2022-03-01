WATCH LIVE: Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib delivers progressive response to the State of the Union

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib is expected to deliver the progressive response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

The event is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET. Watch Tlaib’s remarks in the player above.

When Biden delivers his first State of the Union address, he’ll set out to reassure anxious Americans the state of the union is strong.

He’ll give the much-anticipated speech amid multiple crises and to a critical public, with hopes of resetting his presidency after a difficult first year in the White House.

“The facts support the president if he will indeed say what all presidents want to be able to say and that is the state of our union is strong. It is strong,” says Barbara Perry, the director of presidential studies at the University of Virginia. “Productivity is up….Unemployment is almost what economists consider to be full employment.”

But convincing his audience will be a much tougher challenge, as he faces an American nation exhausted and frustrated about everything from a nearly two-year pandemic, to rising inflation and gas prices, and an exploding crisis in Europe.

Polls show only a quarter of Americans believe the country is on the right track. Biden’s own approval rating is under water, with more disapproving of his job as president than approving.

Perry says the president faces a balancing act Tuesday as he tries to celebrate his administration’s accomplishments, while acknowledging he understands the country’s hardships.

“This is the fine line that any president has to walk when there are difficulties that the country faces,” Perry says.

“The president of the United States cannot make all Americans happy. We have to move beyond that. But he does have to do what Bill Clinton used to say feel their pain. And this is a strength it just so happens of Joe Biden,” she adds.

So expect the president to empathize with the public’s discontent, while simultaneously shining a spotlight on his successes, touting the 6.6 million jobs created, the waning coronavirus infections amid vaccinations and therapeutics, and the passage of a bipartisan infrastructure bill that eluded his predecessors.

Biden is also expected to continue to pushing his stalled domestic spending agenda, unveil his strategies for tackling inflation and crime, and honor his selection of Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman to be nominated to the Supreme Court.

“That should be in the category of this is what I’ve done for the country, this is what I’ve done for history,” Perry says.

Biden will deliver his address amid the biggest global test of his presidency, underscoring what the Ukraine crisis could mean for Americans, while hailing the unity of U.S. alliances as the world confronts dangerous Russian aggression.

“I think President Biden has done a superb job of bringing the NATO alliance together,” says Ivo Daalder, the former US permanent representative to NATO. “Here we see the team really delivering a masterclass in Diplomacy 101 about how you bring together different countries with different interests and different domestic priorities and focus on a coherent response. And we’ve seen a coherent response.”

With November’s high-stakes midterm elections just months away, Democrats are hoping Biden’s State of the Union address provides a much-needed boost to his struggling presidency.

But Perry notes that even the strongest speech only goes so far, and historically doesn’t result in upward bumps to approval ratings.