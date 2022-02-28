By —

News Desk

WATCH LIVE: President Joe Biden hosts Black History Month celebration at the White House

Politics

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris host a Black History Month celebration at the White House on Monday.

The event is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

By —

News Desk

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By: