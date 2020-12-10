Double your gift now with our
Year-End Match.

Your gift makes PBS NewsHour possible.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

WATCH LIVE: Mnuchin testifies on funds authorized by the CARES Act

Politics

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is testifying before the Congressional Oversight Commission Dec. 10 about funds authorized by the CARES Act to provide loans for businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the hearing live in the video player above.

When the CARES Act was passed, $17 billion in funds were intended for businesses deemed “critical to maintaining national security.” While the funds were intended for companies like aircraft manufacturer Boeing, a lot of money has remain unspent, while the 11 companies that have received loans so far have been criticized for being niche or having unclear ties to national security.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

Courtney Vinopal is a general assignment reporter at the PBS NewsHour.

@cglennvino

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Dec 08 WATCH LIVE: FDA advisers consider Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency authorization

  2. Watch Dec 09 Changing the criminal justice system on behalf of children

  3. Watch Dec 08 Why President Trump continues to challenge the election results

  4. Read Dec 10 When it comes to coronavirus risks, Americans are divided over indoor sports

  5. Watch Dec 09 How women are disproportionately carrying the cost of COVID

Under pressure, lawmakers scramble to provide economic relief

Economy Dec 09

The Latest