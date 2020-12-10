WATCH LIVE: Mnuchin testifies on funds authorized by the CARES Act

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is testifying before the Congressional Oversight Commission Dec. 10 about funds authorized by the CARES Act to provide loans for businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the hearing live in the video player above.

When the CARES Act was passed, $17 billion in funds were intended for businesses deemed “critical to maintaining national security.” While the funds were intended for companies like aircraft manufacturer Boeing, a lot of money has remain unspent, while the 11 companies that have received loans so far have been criticized for being niche or having unclear ties to national security.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.