WATCH LIVE: N.J. congressional candidates Van Drew, Kennedy hold debate

New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a Republican, and his Democratic challenger Amy Kennedy will participate in a live debate on Oct. 8, co-hosted by Stockton University and New Jersey Spotlight News.

The debate will begin at 8 p.m. ET. Watch it live in the video player above.

Van Drew, formerly a Democrat, switched parties last December, pledging his “undying support” to President Donald Trump.

A Monmouth University poll released earlier this week showed Kennedy leading Van Drew in the race for New Jersey’s 2nd congressional district seat, with the support of 49 percent of registered voters, compared to Van Drew’s 44 percent.

John Froonjian, executive director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton, will moderate the debate. A group of panelists, including NJTV news anchor Briana Vannozzi, NJTV News senior correspondent David Cruz and NJ Spotlight editor-at-large Colleen O’Dea, will pose questions to the candidates.

After the debate, NJTV News anchor and correspondent Michael Hill will moderate post-debate analysis discussion with NJTV’s chief political correspondent Michael Aron.