WATCH LIVE: Nevada officials give election update as vote counting continues

Early results showed Joe Biden with a slim lead over President Donald Trump in Nevada, but it was too early to declare a winner in the race Wednesday with a large number of ballots yet to be counted.

The Nevada Secretary of State’s Office initially said a new batch of results would be released Thursday morning. But Deputy Secretary of State for Elections Wayne Thorley said in a text message that the state will likely release more results Wednesday afternoon in Clark and Washoe counties, which include Las Vegas and Reno. They may also release more results from smaller counties.

Thorley said he did not know how many ballots would be included in the next update.

The results released so far did not include mail-in ballots received on Election Day, along with any mail ballots postmarked no later than Nov. 3 that arrive over the next week and any provisional ballots.

The number of outstanding mail ballots is difficult to estimate, the elections office said, because Nevada opted to automatically mail ballots to all active registered voters this year and it’s hard to predict how many will choose to return them.

No Republican presidential candidate has carried Nevada since 2004. But the state has remained a battleground. Trump fell just shy of winning Nevada and its six electoral college votes four years ago, and this year he campaigned hard in the state hoping for better luck.

Democrats and Joe Biden’s campaign said that while they have been successful in recent elections in Nevada, they weren’t taking anything for granted this year.

Republicans and Democrats said they have seen high enthusiasm in recent weeks. Turnout results showed 1 million plus-ballots cast by mail or through in-person early voting before polls opened Tuesday morning had already surpassed the total turnout in Nevada in 2016.

By Tuesday evening, shortly before polls closed, turnout was already 8% higher than all of 2016.

