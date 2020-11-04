Trump lashes out at vote counting as Biden urges patience

Yamiche Alcindor:

The president continues to do what no U.S. president has done in history, and that is declare victory prematurely and seek to delegitimize a U.S. election.

The president is claiming that he won states that the AP and other trusted sources say he did not win. He has claimed victory several times today. He is saying that he won Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, states that have not been officially called by the AP, which, of course, is a source we here at the "NewsHour" are using.

He's also saying that he won Michigan, that he possibly might have won Arizona. Those are states that have already been called for Joe Biden. So what we have seen from the president today is really a flood of misinformation.

Twitter has been labeling tweet after tweet with labels that say that this information is not true. If you look at the president's timeline right now on Twitter, it looks like a collage of labels warning people against listening to any of the information that the president is putting out.

I have been talking to people close to the president, people who want to see the president win, and even they are concerned, Judy, that the president has gone too far, that he is really threatening U.S. democracy and being dangerous in this way.

Another thing to note, Judy, there's really, in some ways, the campaign has been a bit more cautious than the president at times, saying not that he has won completely, but that he has multiple pathways to get there.

But, that being said, they are now saying that he might announce as early as Friday that he is a victor in an election that, of course, is not to be — not decided.

It's really, in some ways, remarkable behavior, remarkable rhetoric coming from the president, but he is doubling down and showing no signs of doing this, of course, as Joe Biden is urging patience and saying that he feels like he will win, but not all the way has won yet.