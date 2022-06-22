WATCH LIVE: NFL head Rodger Goodell testifies on Washington Commanders workplace in House hearing

NFL Commissioner Rodger Goodell testifies on allegations of poor workplace conditions at the Washington Commanders during a House Oversight committee hearing on Wednesday.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

Congress launched an investigation into the team’s workplace culture after an independent review overseen by the league prompted a $10 million fine, but did not include a written report to be released to the public.

This is a developing story and will be updated.