Supreme Court hears a coach’s argument for prayer on the football field

John Yang
By —

John Yang

Saher Khan
By —

Saher Khan

By —

Kyle Midura

Audio

The Supreme Court on Monday once again tackled a question that's lingered since our country's founding: where exactly to draw the line between church and state. Correspondent John Yang breaks down the arguments in this case as they played out on the football field and before the nation's highest court.

Listen to this Segment

John Yang
By —

John Yang

John Yang is a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.

@johnyangtv
Saher Khan
By —

Saher Khan

Saher Khan is a reporter-producer for the PBS NewsHour.

@SaherMKhan
By —

Kyle Midura

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: