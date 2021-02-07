Biden focuses on stimulus plan as Dems gear up for Trump’s Senate trial

Jeff Greenfield:

Yeah, it's 99 percent sure. You know, barring some twist that they're not going to get a conviction in the Senate. What they're looking for is a conviction in the court of public opinion. They are going to be using this impeachment trial to make the point that the president set the stage for what happened in the capital. And so I think you can expect to see a lot of video of all of Trump's comments of the election was a fraud even before Election Day.

I think you're going to see some Republican senators embarrassed by the fact that there'll be video of them saying the election was a fraud and urging a fight. I think you're going to see pictures of what happened on January 6th. And the idea is to draw a line between everything Trump said and did, those White House meetings, the attempts of lawyers to overturn the vote, to what happened on January 6th.

And I almost guarantee you you're going to hear many, many times the remarks of Representative Liz Cheney, number three in the House leadership, saying that Trump lit the fuse, this was the greatest breach of trust of any president ever.

And if they can get five or six or seven Republican senators to go along with him, I think for the Democrats, that will be a victory, even though conviction seems almost impossible.