Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
& NewsMatch will match it!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

WATCH LIVE: Panels release first transcripts from closed-door interviews

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The three committees leading Democrats’ impeachment probe have released the first transcripts of closed-door interviews as part of their inquiry into President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

The panels released testimony from former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and Michael McKinley, a former senior adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Yovanovitch was pushed out of her job in May on Trump’s orders.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff says the panels are releasing the transcripts so “the American public will begin to see for themselves.”

Republicans have called for the release of the transcripts as Democrats have held the initial interviews in private.

READ: Michael McKinley’s full testimony in Trump impeachment inquiry

READ: Marie Yovanovitch’s full testimony in Trump impeachment inquiry

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 04 WATCH LIVE: Panels release first transcripts from closed-door interviews

  2. Read Nov 04 Appeals court rules Trump’s tax returns can be handed over

  3. Read Nov 01 Google bought Fitbit. What does that mean for your data privacy?

  4. Read Nov 03 100 years later, the madness of daylight saving time endures

  5. Watch Nov 03 Next phase of impeachment begins as process goes public

The Latest