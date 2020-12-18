Double your gift now with our
WATCH: Pence celebrates anniversary of U.S. Space Force

Politics

It’s been one year since the U.S. Space Force was created. Vice President Mike Pence celebrated the anniversary Friday.

Watch pence’s remarks in the player above.

Space Force has a squadron of 20 airmen stationed at Qatar’s Al-Udeid Air Base in its first foreign deployment in September. The force, pushed by President Donald Trump, represents the sixth branch of the U.S. military and the first new military service since the creation of the Air Force in 1947.

Concerns over the weaponization of outer space are decades old. But as space becomes increasingly contested, military experts have cited the need for a space corps devoted to defending American interests.

