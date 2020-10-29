WATCH LIVE: Pence holds campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa

Vice President Mike Pence will hold a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa ahead of Tuesday’s Nov. 3 election.

Elections officials in Iowa are worried about the state’s rising number of coronavirus cases, saying that any illnesses or absences among key workers and volunteers could hinder their services through Election Day.

A week before the election, Iowa was reporting a new high 7-day average of about 1,300 daily infections, record numbers of hospitalizations and a surge in deaths.

The state is a battleground in the presidential race, and home to one of the nation’s most important Senate races between Joni Ernst and Theresa Greenfield.

After speaking in Iowa Pence will travel to Reno, Nevada for a campaign rally that will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

