WATCH LIVE: Pence speaks about American workforce at campaign stop in Wisconsin

Vice President Mike Pence is expected to speak at a campaign stop in Wisconsin on Monday as the U.S. presidential race enters its final phase.

Pence is expected to speak at 12:30 p.m. ET today. Watch the vice president’s remarks in the player above.

Wisconsin is one of several key battleground states that President Donald Trump carried in 2016 and Democrats are hoping to flip. Pence will tour an energy facility in La Crosse, while Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris will be meeting with union workers and Black business owners in Milwaukee.

Biden is leading Trump by 6 percentage points in the latest CBS News-YouGov poll released Sunday, though 4 percent of voters also said they were unsure which candidate they’d choose. Both candidates visited Kenosha last week, where protests over a police shooting of a Black man also sparked a separate fatal shooting of two men by a 17-year-old white teen. The poll showed that close to half of registered voters felt Trump was trying to encouraging fighting around the protests rather than to calm the situation down.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.