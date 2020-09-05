The threat of disinformation looms over the elections

Deen Freelon:

Part of the issue that we've run into is it is extremely difficult to do so until after the fact because we have to rely on these social media companies to disclose the identities or at least the social media handles of this information, actors. But one thing I tell my students is that you really need to understand that disinformation plays upon your preexisting political biases. Right? So it plays on confirmation bias, motivated reasoning, which means that when people are really trying to appeal to you with disinformation, they're going to try to say things and do things that are going to attack people that you already don't like and support people that you do like.

And so that, I think, is where people should really pay attention when it's something that seems to be too good to be true is attacking something you don't like, whether it's in support of somebody you do like. That raises the possibility that people are really trying to to engage in a disinformation style attack on you. And this maybe from somebody that you know or an organization that you're aware of or from a source that you are not familiar with.

But when it's really going overboard in support of your political beliefs, that raises the possibility. It's not definitive proof, but it really should put people on high alert that they may be on the receiving end of a disinformation attack.