WATCH LIVE: Pence speaks at campaign rally in Hermon, Maine

Vice President Mike Pence will speak at a campaign rally in Hermon, Maine, with about two weeks until voting for the 2020 election ends.

A Bangor Daily News-Digital Research poll from early October found former Vice President Joe Biden ahead of Trump by 11 points — 51 to 40 percent of likely voters in the state.

Hillary Clinton won 47.8 percent of voters in the state in 2016, with President Donald Trump winning 44.9 percent.