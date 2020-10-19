What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Candice Norwood
Candice Norwood

WATCH LIVE: Pence speaks at campaign rally in Hermon, Maine

Vice President Mike Pence will speak at a campaign rally in Hermon, Maine, with about two weeks until voting for the 2020 election ends.

A Bangor Daily News-Digital Research poll from early October found former Vice President Joe Biden ahead of Trump by 11 points — 51 to 40 percent of likely voters in the state.

Hillary Clinton won 47.8 percent of voters in the state in 2016, with President Donald Trump winning 44.9 percent.

Candice Norwood is a digital politics reporter for the PBS NewsHour.

