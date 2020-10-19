WATCH LIVE: Pence speaks at campaign rally in Hermon, Maine

Vice President Mike Pence will speak at a campaign rally in Hermon, Maine, with about two weeks until voting for the 2020 election ends.
Watch in the video player above.
A Bangor Daily News-Digital Research poll from early October found former Vice President Joe Biden ahead of Trump by 11 points — 51 to 40 percent of likely voters in the state.
Hillary Clinton won 47.8 percent of voters in the state in 2016, with President Donald Trump winning 44.9 percent.
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.