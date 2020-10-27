What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

WATCH LIVE: Pence speaks at campaign rally in Wilmington, North Carolina

Politics

Vice President Mike Pence is expected to hold a rally in Wilmington, North Carolina on Tuesday ahead of next week’s election.

The event is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. EST. Watch Harris’ remarks in the player above.

On Saturday night, the White House confirmed that Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, had tested positive for COVID-19, after the news of Short’s diagnosis dribbled out.

The vice president has showed no signs of curbing his torrid campaign schedule.

This is a developing story. The article will be updated.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Oct 27 WATCH LIVE: Trump holds rally in Lansing, Michigan

  2. Read Oct 27 WATCH: Obama campaigns for Biden in Orlando

  3. Watch Oct 26 Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump’s pandemic message, House outlook

  4. Read Oct 27 WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden holds campaign event in Atlanta

  5. Watch Oct 26 How Graham’s support for Barrett affects his reelection bid

The Latest