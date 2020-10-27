WATCH LIVE: Pence speaks at campaign rally in Wilmington, North Carolina

Vice President Mike Pence is expected to hold a rally in Wilmington, North Carolina on Tuesday ahead of next week’s election.

On Saturday night, the White House confirmed that Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, had tested positive for COVID-19, after the news of Short’s diagnosis dribbled out.

The vice president has showed no signs of curbing his torrid campaign schedule.

This is a developing story. The article will be updated.