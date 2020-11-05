WATCH LIVE: Pennsylvania secretary of state holds election update in Harrisburg

Supporters of President Donald Trump on Thursday faced off with counter demonstrators at a protest outside an election counting center in Philadelphia.

The protesters, many carrying signs and placards, were seen shouting and arguing at each other as votes in the poll between Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden were being tallied nearby.

As the U.S. waits for the full results of the presidential election, some protesters have demanded that ballot counting be stopped, while others have taken to the streets to urge that every vote be counted.

Anti-Trump demonstrators demanding that officials “count every vote” took to the streets in Philadelphia but were met with the president supporters waving flags and wanting the count to stop.