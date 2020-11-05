Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
for NewsMatch

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

#yourvoicematters

Election 2020

Nov. 3, 2020

Presidential

Check all election results

Featured stories

See all

By —

Justin Stabley

WATCH LIVE: Pennsylvania secretary of state holds election update in Harrisburg

Politics

Supporters of President Donald Trump on Thursday faced off with counter demonstrators at a protest outside an election counting center in Philadelphia.

The protesters, many carrying signs and placards, were seen shouting and arguing at each other as votes in the poll between Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden were being tallied nearby.

As the U.S. waits for the full results of the presidential election, some protesters have demanded that ballot counting be stopped, while others have taken to the streets to urge that every vote be counted.

Anti-Trump demonstrators demanding that officials “count every vote” took to the streets in Philadelphia but were met with the president supporters waving flags and wanting the count to stop.

By —

Justin Stabley

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 05 Georgia judge dismisses Trump campaign lawsuit

  2. Read Nov 03 WATCH LIVE: Election 2020 – PBS NewsHour special coverage

  3. Read Nov 05 WATCH LIVE: Biden gives remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, as vote count continues

  4. Read Nov 05 WATCH : Georgia Secretary of State says 61,000 ballots are waiting to be counted

  5. Watch Nov 04 Presidential election updates from 5 key states

Despite fears of election interference, why authorities say vote is secure

Politics Nov 02

The Latest