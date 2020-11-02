Despite fears of election interference, why authorities say vote is secure

William Brangham:

Well, there is certainly the concern about cyber-intrusion, somehow getting in, penetrating the elections infrastructure by which people cast their votes tomorrow or those votes get counted. So far, we have seen really minimal instances of that.

There's this other question of in person threats to voters. Yamiche touched in her piece earlier about these very aggressive events that happened over the week weekend. The Trump campaign has been recruiting what they call the Trump army.

And these are volunteers who are being deputized to go to the polls tomorrow to watch out for what they think are irregularities. And the question about that is, how much training do these people have? Do they know what the rules are?

Because how much of this could bleed into voter intimidation? And there are very specific rules and laws against that. And you can really get into a lot of trouble if you hassle with voters when they're trying to cast their vote.

It's worth noting there haven't really been many of these instances in person. And that's good news. The DOJ again said that they're going to send poll monitoring groups to 18 different states to look at this.

But, for the most part, if there are problems like this, there are hot lines for voters to contact to alert authorities. And, for the most part, it's state and local police that respond to those kinds instances.