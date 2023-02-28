WATCH LIVE: Pentagon gives news briefing as Russia tightens Ukraine border over drone attacks

Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder will hold a news briefing Tuesday as Russia tightens Ukraine border over drone attacks.

The event is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET. Watch the briefing in the player above.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the border with Ukraine tightened Tuesday after several drones attacked inside Russian territory, including one that crashed just 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Moscow in an alarming development for Russian defenses.

The drones caused no injuries but raised questions about the Kremlin’s security more than a year after Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor.

Moscow blamed Kyiv for the attacks. Ukrainian officials did not immediately claim responsibility, but they similarly avoided directly acknowledging responsibility for past strikes and sabotage while emphasizing Ukraine’s right to hit any target in Russia.

Although Putin did not refer to any specific attacks in a speech in the Russian capital, his comments came hours after the drones targeted several areas in southern and western Russia. Authorities closed the airspace over St. Petersburg in response to what some reports said was a drone.

Also Tuesday, several Russian television stations aired a missile attack warning that officials blamed on a hacking attack.

The drone attacks on Monday night and Tuesday morning targeted regions inside Russia along the border with Ukraine and deeper into the country, according to local Russian authorities.