As war rages on, Ukraine begins costly reconstruction while fighting corruption

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Nick Schifrin
Nick Schifrin
Eric O'Connor
Eric O'Connor
Volodymyr Solohub
Volodymyr Solohub
Nikol Goldman
Nikol Goldman
Harry Zahn
Harry Zahn
Leave your feedback
One year after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the scars of war are staggering — entire neighborhoods destroyed and hundreds of thousands of homes burned out. With the support of the Pulitzer Center, Nick Schifrin and videographer Eric O’Connor report on the challenges of reconstructing a country, and tackling historic corruption, as it still fights a war.
Watch the Full Episode
Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
Support Provided By:
Learn more