WATCH LIVE: Pentagon leadership holds news briefing amid ongoing war in Ukraine

Pentagon leaders are expected to hold a news briefing on Thursday as the war in Ukraine continues.

The event is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET. Watch the briefing in the player above.

Yesterday, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said despite Russia ramping up its attacks across Ukraine the weapons allies are filtering into the country “are getting into Ukrainian hands.”

“They are attempting to hit what we assessed to be critical infrastructure targets out towards the west, electrical power, transportation hubs, that kind of thing,” said Kirby.

“We think this is an effort to try to disrupt the Ukrainians ability to replenish and reinforce themselves.”

Air raid sirens sounded in cities across the country on Wednesday night, and attacks were reported near Kyiv, the capital; in Cherkasy and Dnipro in central Ukraine; and in Zaporizhzhia in the southeast. In Dnipro, authorities said a rail facility was hit.

The flurry of attacks comes as Russia prepares to celebrate Victory Day on May 9, marking the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany. The world is watching for whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will use the occasion to declare a victory in Ukraine or expand what he calls the “special military operation.”

A declaration of all-out war would allow Putin to introduce martial law and mobilize reservists to make up for significant troop losses.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the speculation as “nonsense.”

Weaponry pouring into Ukraine helped its forces thwart Russia’s initial drive to seize Kyiv and seems certain to play a central role in the growing battle for the Donbas, the eastern industrial region that Moscow now says is its main objective.

Ukraine has urged the West to ramp up the supply of weapons ahead of that potentially decisive clash.

Kirby also spoke about North Korea launching a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters on Wednesday.

This comes days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to speed up the development of his nuclear weapons “at the fastest possible pace” and threatened to use them against rivals.

The launch, the North’s 14th round of weapons firing this year, also came six days before a new conservative South Korean president takes office for a single five-year term.

This is a developing story and will be updated.