U.S. shifts goals on war in Ukraine amid concerns over Russia’s nuclear capabilities

Audio

During the past few months the Biden administration's rhetoric about its ultimate goals for Ukraine appears to have shifted, with more talk about winning the war against Russia. Evelyn Farkas, executive director of the McCain Institute at Arizona State University, and John Mearsheimer, political science professor at the University of Chicago, join Judy Woodruff to discuss.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: