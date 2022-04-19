WATCH LIVE: Pentagon press secretary John Kirby holds a news briefing

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby is expected to hold a news briefing on Tuesday.

Watch Kirby’s remarks in the player above.

Russia launched its long-feared, full-scale offensive to take control of Ukraine’s east Donbas region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Monday.

The Donbas is Ukraine’s mostly Russian-speaking industrial heartland in the east, where Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces for the past eight years and have declared two independent republics that have been recognized by Russia.

In recent weeks, the Kremlin declared the capture of the Donbas its main goal of the war after its attempt to storm Kyiv failed. After withdrawing from the capital, it began regrouping and reinforcing its ground troops in the east for what could be a climactic battle.