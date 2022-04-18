Zelenskyy says Russia’s battle for the east has begun as besieged Mariupol holds on

Judy Woodruff:

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said tonight that the expected new phase of Russia's war on his nation appears to have begun.

Eastern Ukraine is being targeted with airstrikes and heavy shelling, as Moscow moves in more troops to press its campaign in the region. The besieged city of Mariupol in the southeast continues to hold out against a punishing Russian assault that has almost completely leveled the city.

Meantime, Russian missiles claimed their first victims in the far Western city of Lviv.

That's where John Yang begins our coverage.

John Yang The people of largely spared Lviv awoke to an unfamiliar sight, black smoke filling the sky, craters blown in the earth, and roofs smashed.

Ukrainian officials say several Russian missiles struck targets and killed at least seven people, the war's first known deaths in Lviv.