WATCH LIVE: Pentagon press secretary John Kirby holds news briefing

President Joe Biden on Tuesday credited the assembly line workers at a Javelin missile plant for doing lifesaving work in building the antitank weapons that are being sent to Ukraine to stifle Russia’s invasion as he made a pitch for Congress to approve $33 billion so the U.S. can continue to hustle aid to the front lines.

“You’re allowing the Ukrainians to defend themselves,” Biden told the workers, his podium flanked by Javelin missile launchers and shipping containers. “And, quite frankly, they’re making fools of the Russian military in many instances.”

The president toured the Lockheed Martin factory in Alabama and said Ukrainian parents are naming their children “Javelin” or “Javelina” because of the weapons’ successes.

“Every worker in this facility and every American taxpayer is directly contributing to the case for freedom,” Biden said.

The president’s visit also drew attention to a growing concern as the war drags on: Can the U.S. sustain the cadence in shipping vast amounts of arms to Ukraine while maintaining a healthy stockpile it may need if conflict erupts with North Korea, Iran or elsewhere?

