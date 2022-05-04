Combat medics deliver lifesaving care on the frontlines of Russia’s war against Ukraine

Willem Marx
Just beyond Ukraine's frontlines, there is another fight to keep those injured on the battlefield alive. Resources are low, but the volunteers who run a vast network of emergency medical services remain committed to their lifesaving work. Elsewhere, care for ailments and illness is hard to come by for ordinary Ukrainians Willem Marx and videographer Edward Kiernan report.
