WATCH LIVE: Pentagon press secretary John Kirby holds news briefing amid Russian attack on Ukraine

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby holds a news briefing on Monday amid Russian attack on Ukraine.
The event is scheduled to start at 3:15 p.m. ET. Watch Kirby’s remarks in the player above.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby holds a news briefing on Monday amid Russian attack on Ukraine.
The event is scheduled to start at 3:15 p.m. ET. Watch Kirby’s remarks in the player above.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Support Provided By: Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.