Help us continue to be your leading source for trustworthy news and information!

Take our 2022 PBS NewsHour audience survey

Take the survey
social-share
By —

Associated Press

WATCH LIVE: Pentagon press secretary John Kirby holds news briefing amid Russian attacks on Ukraine

Politics

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby is expected to hold a news briefing amid Russia’s continued attack on Ukraine.

Watch the briefing in the player above.

As Russia intensifies its effort to pound Ukraine’s port city of Mariupol into submission, its offensive in other parts of the country has become bogged down, U.S. military officials said Monday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Ukrainian forces reject surrendering Mariupol as residents remain ‘desperate and deprived’

World Mar 21