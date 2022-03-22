WATCH LIVE: Pentagon press secretary John Kirby holds news briefing amid Russian attacks on Ukraine

Take our 2022 PBS NewsHour audience survey
Associated Press
Associated Press
Leave your feedback
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby is expected to hold a news briefing amid Russia’s continued attack on Ukraine.
Watch the briefing in the player above.
As Russia intensifies its effort to pound Ukraine’s port city of Mariupol into submission, its offensive in other parts of the country has become bogged down, U.S. military officials said Monday.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By:
World
Mar 21