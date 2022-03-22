WATCH LIVE: White House holds briefing amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

WASHINGTON — The White House said President Joe Biden and the European leaders he spoke with on Monday discussed their concerns about Russia’s tactics in Ukraine, including attacks on civilians, and underscored continued humanitarian and security support for Ukraine.

The White House will hold a briefing at 1:30 p.m. EDT today. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan is also expected to attend.

They also reviewed diplomatic developments in support of Ukraine’s efforts to reach a cease-fire. Biden spoke with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and the UK. These leaders will meet again later this week in Brussels.

