WATCH LIVE: Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder holds briefing as concerns rise over Russian gas pipeline

Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder will hold a news briefing on Tuesday following news of leaks on Russian gas pipelines.

The event is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET. Watch the briefing in the player above.

Explosions rattled the Baltic Sea before unusual leaks were discovered on two natural gas pipelines running underwater from Russia to Germany, seismologists said Tuesday. Some European leaders and experts are pointing to possible sabotage during an energy standoff with Russia provoked by the war in Ukraine.

READ MORE: Scandinavian seismic stations register explosions near pipelines, raising fears of sabotage

The three leaks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which are filled with natural gas but not delivering the fuel to Europe, overshadowed the inauguration of a long-awaited pipeline that will bring Norwegian gas to Poland to bolster the continent’s energy independence from Moscow.