WATCH LIVE: Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder holds news briefing

Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder will hold a news briefing Tuesday.

The event is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET. Watch the briefing in the player above.

The briefing follows a 9/11 remembrance ceremony held by the Pentagon on Sunday and an ongoing counteroffensive effort in Ukraine.

U.S. military officials are looking toward the fights yet to come and laying out plans to provide Ukraine more weapons and expand training, while warily awaiting Russia’s response to the sudden, stunning battlefield losses.

