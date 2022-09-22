WATCH LIVE: Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder holds news briefing

Pentagon press secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder is expecting to hold a news briefing as Ukraine continues to push against Russia’s invasion.

The event is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET. Watch Ryder’s remarks in the player above.

Last week, U.S. military officials said two new surface-to-air missile systems and counter-artillery radars (NASAMS) will be delivered to Ukraine to respond to Russia’s heavy reliance on long-range strikes in the war.

Ryder told reporters Friday that “two NASAMS are expected to be delivered within the next two months or so.”

The Biden administration announced Thursday it will send another $600 million in military aid to Ukraine, as the U.S. rushes more weapons to fuel Kyiv’s counteroffensive that has reclaimed large stretches of the embattled country and forced Russian troops to retreat.

The White House said it was the 21st time that the Defense Department has pulled weapons and other equipment off the shelves to deliver to Ukraine.

The delivery of NASAMS comes from the U.S. purchase of a Norwegian-developed anti-aircraft system that is used to protect the airspace around the White House and Capitol in Washington.

A senior defense official told reporters the NASAMS are intended to help Ukraine transition away from using Soviet-era air defense systems that besides being well known to the Russians have to be repaired with spare parts that are hard to procure.

The U.S. has committed more than $8.8 billion in weapons and military training to Ukraine, whose leaders have sought more help from Western allies to repel larger and heavily equipped Russian forces.

In Friday’s briefing, Ryder responded to reporters’ questions on a mass burial site in Ukraine where investigators have found evidence that some of the dead were tortured, including bodies with broken limbs and ropes around their necks. That’s according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who spoke Friday.

“We are tracking that the U.N. intends to send a team to investigate,” Ryder said.

“These kinds of reports are indicative of the suffering that we’ve seen civilians experience and people in Ukraine experience since Russia’s invasion,” he added.

Ryder also said he had no information on the use of Kelly Field, a Joint-Use military facility in San Antonio, Texas that was used for flights that carried migrants from Texas to Massachusetts.

“There could be a variety of factors in terms of air bases,” he said.

“Just because aircraft are taking off from a location does not necessarily mean that there’s DOD involvement.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took the playbook of a fellow Republican, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, to a new level by catching officials flat-footed in Martha’s Vineyard with two planeloads of Venezuelan migrants.

An immigration attorney says the migrants had “no idea of where they were going or where they were” when they arrived on the wealthy Massachusetts island.

Providing little or no information is part of the plan. On Friday, the migrants were being moved voluntarily to a military base on nearby Cape Cod. Gov. Charlie Baker says he will activate up to 125 National Guard members to assist.