WATCH LIVE: Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder holds news briefing

Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder is expected to hold a news briefing on Thursday, a day after the U.S. announced its providing an additional $625 million in military aid to Ukraine, a package that includes additional advanced rocket systems credited with helping the country’s military gain momentum in its war with Russia.

The event is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET.

President Joe Biden detailed the latest package, which includes High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, artillery systems ammunition, and armored vehicles, in a Tuesday morning call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Laura Cooper Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine, Eurasia in a media briefing said,”This package will provide the Ukrainian armed forces with additional capabilities and munitions that it needs to maintain momentum in the east and in the south, including additional artillery and precision fires.”

The U.S. and Ukraine leaders spoke as Russia’s upper house of parliament on Tuesday formally approved the annexations of swaths of Ukrainian territory following referendums that Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed as fraudulent.

Russia’s war in Ukraine appears to have entered a new, more dangerous phase in recent weeks.’

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a call-up of military mobilization of reservists, moved to illegally annex Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine and promised to defend Russian territory “with any means at our disposal,” including nuclear weapons.

When asked about such nuclear threats, Deputy Cooper said: “Certainly, we always have to try to take the threat of nuclear use seriously. And so we do. And that’s why we are watching very closely and that’s why we do consult closely with allies. But at the same time, at this point, it’s rhetoric is only rhetoric and it’s irresponsible saber-rattling that we see at this point.”

Meanwhile, North Korea conducted its longest-ever weapons test Tuesday, a nuclear-capable ballistic missile that flew over Japan and could reach the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam and beyond, forcing the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and halt trains.

The South Korean and U.S. militaries responded by launching fighter jets that fired weapons at a target off South Korea’s west coast in a show of strength against North Korea.

The launch early Tuesday forced the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and halt trains.

It was the most provocative weapons demonstration by North Korea this year.

The country seeks to develop a fully-fledged nuclear arsenal capable of threatening U.S. allies and the American homeland and earn the country recognition as a nuclear state.

“The United States condemns these actions and calls on the DPRK to refrain from further unlawful and destabilizing acts,”Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters.