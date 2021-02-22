WATCH LIVE: Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby holds press briefing

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby is expected to hold a press briefing on the ongoing COVID-19 vaccine effort.

Kirby is expected to speak at 2:30 p.m. EST. Watch the briefing in the player above.

The Pentagon, at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, has started deploying thousands of active-duty troops to open mass vaccination centers across the country, with plans in place for as many as 100 sites capable of delivering 450,000 doses per day. The first of those facilities opened this past week in California, with locations in Texas and New York due to open in the coming days.

“We always knew along the way we would have to provide predominantly federally supported sites,” FEMA’s acting administrator, Robert Fenton, said this past week, describing the initial locations as a “pilot” for the larger deployment. “These will continue to grow as supply comes onboard.”

The administration also rolled out the federal pharmacy program that had initially been announced by the Trump White House. It has delivered doses directly to chains such as CVS and Walgreens, leveraging existing distribution chains for injections like the flu vaccine.