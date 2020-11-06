Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
Nov. 3, 2020

By —

Associated Press

WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia city commissioners give update as vote counting continues

Politics

Democrat Joe Biden is leading President Donald Trump in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

The news conference is expected to begin at 12:30 p.m. ET. Watch it in the player above.

By Friday morning, Biden overtook Trump in the number of ballots counted in the state, which Trump must win to have a shot at reelection. Biden leads by about 9,000 votes. The contest is still too early for The Associated Press to call. Votes in the state are still being counted.

Trump’s lead dwindled after Election Day when state officials began processing mail-in ballots, a form of voting that has skewed heavily in Biden’s favor. Trump spent months claiming — without proof — that voting by mail would lead to widespread voter fraud.

If there is less than a half percentage point difference between Biden’s and Trump’s vote totals, state law dictates that a recount must be held.

More election coverage:

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

By —

Associated Press

