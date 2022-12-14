WATCH: Portrait of Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled at the Capitol as historic tenure nears end

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her family were on Capitol Hill Wednesday to unveil her official portrait.

Former Speaker John Boehner and current Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer were also on hand at the U.S. Capitol for a ceremony to unveil the portrait of the 52nd Speaker of the House of Representatives.

An emotional Boehner thanked the Speaker for her service and being “one tough cookie.”

“You’ve been a fierce warrior for your party. But when the stakes were highest, you were willing to put the interests of the nation first and take the heat for it,” said Boehner. “Leaders lead, Madam Speaker. And you, Madam Speaker, have led. I’m honored to be here today as a longtime colleague and a fellow American to say thank you for that.”

Pelosi is the first woman to be elected Speaker of the House, a position she held from 2007 to 2011 and then from 2019 to today.

After a slim Republican victory in the 2022 midterm elections, Pelosi announced her retirement as leader of the House Democrats. This coincided with a recent home invasion and attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi.

“Nancy Pelosi has made the world a better place for countless women and girls from all walks of life,” Schumer said. “Somewhere out there, a future Madam Speaker awaits her chance to make a difference. And when that day comes, she will be standing on my friend Nancy Pelosi’s shoulders.”

Pelosi’s portrait will join the collection of portraits in the Speaker’s Lobby.