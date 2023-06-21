WATCH LIVE: Postal Service unveils stamp memorializing civil rights activist and legislator Rep. John Lewis

A stamp honoring civil rights activist and politician Rep. John Lewis will be unveiled on Wednesday during a ceremony by congressional leaders at the U.S. Capitol.

The event is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET.

A supporter of civic engagement, including the recent Black Lives Matter protests, Lewis had been beaten and arrested several times during the civil rights movement in the 1960’s.

Known for powerful speeches, he advocated for getting into “good trouble” and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011.

According to a press release from the U.S. Postal Service, the stamp will feature a photo of Lewis taken in 2013 by Marco Grob for an issue of Time magazine.

Lewis died of pancreatic cancer in July 2020.