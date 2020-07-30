Remembering John Lewis, an American civil rights icon

Judy Woodruff:

The nation bid a final farewell to John Lewis in Atlanta today, after more than a week of celebrations of the life of the longtime congressman and civil rights leader.

We will hear some of the remembrances from his funeral service in just a moment, but we begin with a look back at the life and legacy of John Lewis.

On the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, where, 50 years earlier, he and other civil rights leaders were brutally beaten on bloody Sunday, John Lewis reflected on their perseverance.