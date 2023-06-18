The story of Bayard Rustin, openly gay leader in the civil rights movement

This Pride Month, as part of our “Hidden Histories” series, we look at the contributions of Bayard Rustin, one of the driving forces of the civil rights movement, whose life as an openly gay man relegated him to behind-the-scenes roles much of the time.

