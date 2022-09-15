WATCH LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks at 45th Congressional Hispanic Caucus

President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks at the 45th Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute Gala on Thursday.



The event is scheduled to start at 8:45 p.m. ET. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above.

The gala will kick off the White House’s celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month as Democrats ramp up messaging to voters ahead of the 2022 general election.The event comes on the same day as the release of a Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs poll showing that Biden’s popularity improved substantially from his lowest point this summer, but concerns about his handling of the economy persist.

Support for Biden recovered from a low of 36 percent in July to 45 percent, driven in large part by a rebound in support from Democrats just two months before the November midterm elections. During a few bleak summer months when gasoline prices peaked and lawmakers appeared deadlocked, the Democrats faced the possibility of blowout losses against Republicans.

Their outlook appears better after notching a string of legislative successes that left more Americans ready to judge the Democratic president on his preferred terms: “Don’t compare me to the Almighty. Compare me to the alternative.”

The president’s approval rating remains underwater, with 53 percent of U.S. adults disapproving of him, and the economy continues to be a weakness for Biden. Just 38 percent approve of his economic leadership as the country faces stubbornly high inflation and Republicans try to make household finances the axis of the upcoming vote.

Still, the poll suggests Biden and his fellow Democrats are gaining momentum right as generating voter enthusiasm and turnout takes precedence.

This is a developing story and will be updated.