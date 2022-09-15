Republicans, Democrats at odds over how to handle border as governors send migrants north

Theresa Cardinal Brown, Bipartisan Policy Center:

Well, I think the first thing to understand is that the two million people who are arriving now are not the same types of people, if you will, that we saw the last time we had more than a million-and-a-half encounters, like in 2000 or in the late 1980s.

For most of our time that we have been enforcing immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border, 90-plus percent of everybody that Border Patrol encountered were Mexican, usually adult single Mexican males who were trying to sneak in the country to work. And that meant that we could fairly quickly and rapidly return them back to Mexico.

But now we're seeing people coming from all around the world, an increasing number of from Central and South America, including from countries that we don't have good diplomatic relationships with, like Venezuela or Cuba or Nicaragua. So, even if we were able to send them back to their countries, those countries won't take them back.

Those — that presents a much bigger challenge for our border management strategies. We can't send people back to Mexico that aren't Mexican if Mexico won't allow it. So they have a big say in who we can send back and who we have to take in and allow to proceed into the United States to pursue their cases before immigration court.

And what we're seeing right now is a large number, as you have seen on these buses to the cities, as well as the flights today to Martha's Vineyard, are Venezuelans. Venezuelans have been a large migration population, large refugee population in South America for the last decade. Peru has hosted six million Venezuelans for a much longer period of time with a much smaller population than we have in the United States.

But that's now making its way north. So this is some of the changing composition. And, again, many of these people are asking for asylum, which is their right once they arrive in the United States. And that's also a reason why we're not able to just turn them back away.