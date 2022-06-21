WATCH LIVE: President Biden gives remarks on COVID-19 vaccines for children under five

President Joe Biden is expected to give remarks on Tuesday as the nation’s infants, toddlers and preschoolers are finally getting their chance at COVID-19 vaccination.

The event is scheduled to start at 3:45 p.m. ET. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above.

Shipments arrived in some locations over the weekend and some spots, including a Walgreens in South Carolina and another in New York City, opened up appointments for Monday.

The Food and Drug Administration greenlit the Moderna and Pfizer kid shots on Friday and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended them Saturday. In the U.S., COVID-19 vaccines were first tested and given in late 2020 to health care workers and older adults. Teens and school-age kids were added last year.

The CDC advises vaccination even for those who already had COVID-19 to protect against reinfection, and says it is OK to get other vaccines at the same time.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for children down to 6 months of age. The Moderna vaccine requires two doses while the Pfizer vaccine involves three doses. Moderna’s vaccine is one-quarter of the dose given to adults and Pfizer’s is one-tenth of what is used for adults.

This is a developing story and will be updated.