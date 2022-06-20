Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: COVID vaccinations begin for children under age 5

In our news wrap Monday, children under the age of 5 began receiving COVID vaccines, President Biden considers a pause on the federal gas tax, militants killed at least 132 villagers in Mali, Israel is headed for a new election, the Biden administration reached an agreement with Native American tribes to co-manage Bears Ears National Monument in Utah, and Russia unleashed new assaults on Ukraine.

