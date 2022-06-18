News Wrap: CDC authorizes COVID-19 vaccinations for children under age 5

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
In our news wrap Saturday, the CDC authorized COVID vaccinations for children under 5, Ukraine's President Zelenskyy paid a rare visit to troops on the front lines in the southern city of Mykolaiv, at least 18 people died in floods in India and Bangladesh, and Mark Shields, a fixture on the NewsHour for more than three decades, died at the age of 85.
