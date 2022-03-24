WATCH LIVE: President Biden speaks with reporters in Brussels amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

President Joe Biden is expected to hold a press conference at NATO Headquarters during his trip to Brussels, Belgium on Thursday.

The event is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above.

U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Belgium on Wednesday evening for a summit of NATO and European Union leaders.

Biden and other world leaders are set to hold a series of urgent meetings Thursday in Brussels on the month-old war in Ukraine.

The President’s top national security adviser said Biden and other leaders will agree on steps to coordinate enforcement of tough economic sanctions they have imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

On arrival at Brussels Airport, Biden was greeting by Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

This is a developing story and will be updated.