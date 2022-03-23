Help us continue to be your leading source for trustworthy news and information!

Biden in Europe ahead of NATO summit as Russian shelling pummels Kyiv

President Biden is in Brussels preparing for a trio of summits Thursday with NATO, the European Union and the G-7. More sanctions against Russian politicians and oligarchs are on the way, as the allies continue coordinating support for Ukraine. This as the Ukrainian counteroffensive continues around the capital, and as Russian forces remain stalled. Jane Ferguson reports from Kyiv.

Jane is a Beirut-based special correspondent for the NewsHour, reporting from across the Middle East, Africa and beyond. Reporting highlights include front-line dispatches from the war against ISIS in Iraq, an up-close look at Houthi-controlled Yemen, and reports on the war and famine in South Sudan. Areas of particular interest are the ongoing cold war between Iran and Saudi Arabia in the Middle East, Islamist groups around the world, and US foreign policy.

