WATCH LIVE: President-elect Joe Biden gives remarks after meeting with governors

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to hold an update after meeting with members of the National Governors Association.

The event is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above.

Joe Biden’s meeting Thursday with a group of Democratic and Republican governors is his latest attempt to fight through President Donald Trump’s unprecedented attempt to block the president-elect’s transition to power.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris held a virtual session in the afternoon with the National Governors Association’s leadership team, which includes five Republicans and four Democrats.

Addressing the virtual session from Wilmington, Biden told the governors he understood their situation was dire in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Heading into the holidays, you’re facing another surge in infections, hospitalizations and death,” Biden said “and it’s putting huge pressure on your hospitals and doctors, your nurses, health care workers, and it’s taking a massive, massive human toll on your economy.”

“I want you to know that I will be your partner in the White House,” he said.

All the Democrats and a majority of the Republicans involved have acknowledged Biden as the winner of the White House election.

The highest-ranking Republican on the NGA’s executive committee, Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, said over the weekend that Biden would be the next president and he called on the Trump administration to give Biden access to the intelligence briefings he needs in order to be fully prepared to lead the country on Jan. 20, Inauguration Day.

So far, the governors have not swayed the Republican president.

Before Biden’s meeting, Trump came out with a new round of false claims of voter fraud in key states, even as courts continue to reject his challenges, and a small, but growing number of Republican officeholders publicly begin to accept Biden’s victory.

Beyond being a pillar of democracy, the peaceful transfer of power after an election is especially critical this year given the extraordinary governing challenges Biden will inherit in just nine weeks. The United States is struggling through the worst public health crisis in a century, state and local government are facing massive budget shortfalls, and millions of Americans remain out of work.