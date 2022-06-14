By —

WATCH LIVE: President Joe Biden speaks at AFL-CIO convention

Politics

President Joe Biden will speak at the AFL-CIO convention Tuesday.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

WATCH: Biden vows to battle inflation as prices continue climbing

The White House said Biden will speak on “his strategy of building an economy around the power and possibilities of working people.”

