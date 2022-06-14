WATCH LIVE: President Joe Biden speaks at AFL-CIO convention

News Desk
News Desk
Leave your feedback
President Joe Biden will speak at the AFL-CIO convention Tuesday.
The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.
WATCH: Biden vows to battle inflation as prices continue climbing
The White House said Biden will speak on “his strategy of building an economy around the power and possibilities of working people.”
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: